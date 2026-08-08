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MMKT: Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF
MMKT exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.19 and at a high of 100.19.
Follow Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MMKT stock price today?
Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF stock is priced at 100.19 today. It trades within 100.19 - 100.19, yesterday's close was 100.22, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of MMKT shows these updates.
Does Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF stock pay dividends?
Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF is currently valued at 100.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.06% and USD. View the chart live to track MMKT movements.
How to buy MMKT stock?
You can buy Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF shares at the current price of 100.19. Orders are usually placed near 100.19 or 100.49, while 6 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MMKT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MMKT stock?
Investing in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.16 - 100.30 and current price 100.19. Many compare -0.02% and -0.04% before placing orders at 100.19 or 100.49. Explore the MMKT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the past year was 100.30. Within 100.16 - 100.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) over the year was 100.16. Comparing it with the current 100.19 and 100.16 - 100.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MMKT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MMKT stock split?
Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.22, and -0.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 100.22
- Open
- 100.19
- Bid
- 100.19
- Ask
- 100.49
- Low
- 100.19
- High
- 100.19
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- -0.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.04%
- Year Change
- -0.06%