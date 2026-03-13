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MMIN: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF
MMIN exchange rate has changed by 0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.73 and at a high of 23.80.
Follow IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMIN News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
- Thoughts From The Muni Desk
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MMIN stock price today?
IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock is priced at 23.79 today. It trades within 23.73 - 23.80, yesterday's close was 23.70, and trading volume reached 177. The live price chart of MMIN shows these updates.
Does IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock pay dividends?
IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF is currently valued at 23.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.88% and USD. View the chart live to track MMIN movements.
How to buy MMIN stock?
You can buy IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF shares at the current price of 23.79. Orders are usually placed near 23.79 or 24.09, while 177 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow MMIN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MMIN stock?
Investing in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.59 - 24.41 and current price 23.79. Many compare 0.55% and -2.22% before placing orders at 23.79 or 24.09. Explore the MMIN price chart live with daily changes.
What are IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the past year was 24.41. Within 23.59 - 24.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF performance using the live chart.
What are IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) over the year was 23.59. Comparing it with the current 23.79 and 23.59 - 24.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MMIN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MMIN stock split?
IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.70, and -1.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.70
- Open
- 23.77
- Bid
- 23.79
- Ask
- 24.09
- Low
- 23.73
- High
- 23.80
- Volume
- 177
- Daily Change
- 0.38%
- Month Change
- 0.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.22%
- Year Change
- -1.88%