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MMCA: IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF
MMCA exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.47 and at a high of 21.51.
Follow IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MMCA stock price today?
IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF stock is priced at 21.48 today. It trades within 21.47 - 21.51, yesterday's close was 21.42, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of MMCA shows these updates.
Does IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF stock pay dividends?
IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF is currently valued at 21.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.02% and USD. View the chart live to track MMCA movements.
How to buy MMCA stock?
You can buy IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF shares at the current price of 21.48. Orders are usually placed near 21.48 or 21.78, while 15 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow MMCA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MMCA stock?
Investing in IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.32 - 22.25 and current price 21.48. Many compare 0.37% and -3.16% before placing orders at 21.48 or 21.78. Explore the MMCA price chart live with daily changes.
What are IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF in the past year was 22.25. Within 21.32 - 22.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) over the year was 21.32. Comparing it with the current 21.48 and 21.32 - 22.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MMCA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MMCA stock split?
IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.42, and -3.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.42
- Open
- 21.51
- Bid
- 21.48
- Ask
- 21.78
- Low
- 21.47
- High
- 21.51
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.16%
- Year Change
- -3.02%