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MLPX: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
MLPX exchange rate has changed by -1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.85 and at a high of 73.95.
Follow Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLPX News
- 10 Funds For Potential $6,000 Monthly Income: Retirement Series
- Buy The Drop: 6-8% Yields With Strong Growth Getting Very Cheap
- Energy Playbook: Navigating The Global Supercycle
- Best ETFs to Invest In, According to AI Analyst, 7/9/2026 - TipRanks.com
- AMLP Is Built For This Macro (NYSEARCA:AMLP)
- July Marks Another Rate Increase For Liquids Pipelines
- 7-14% Yields: My Top High-Yielding Fund Picks For H2 2026
- MLPI: A Near 15% Yielding ETF I Just Added To My Portfolio; Here's Why (BATS:MLPI)
- EMLP: This ETF Is Worth Considering If The Low Relative Yield Is Acceptable
- MLPI ETF: Tax-Efficient Income From Energy Infrastructure (BATS:MLPI)
- 7-12% Yields: 2 Of The Best High-Yield Set-Ups I Have Seen
- Best ETFs to Invest In, According to AI Analyst, 6/17/2026 - TipRanks.com
- MDST: A Good Midstream Fund If Oil Prices Start Declining (NYSE:MDST)
- How Is Targa Resources' Stock Performance Compared to Other Energy Infrastructure Stocks?
- The "Goldilocks Yield" For Passive Income In Retirement
- I'm Betting Big On These Top-Tier 7%+ Yielding Big Dividend Machines
- A Massive Energy Crisis Is Brewing, And It Could Change Everything For Markets (XLE)
- MLPI: A 14.7% Yield Play With 1099 Simplicity And AI Tailwinds (BATS:MLPI)
- 10-13% Yields To Supercharge Your Early Retirement
- Let’s Get This Strait: Ignore Energy Prices at Your Own Peril (and 3 ETFs to Buy Now)
- Best-Of-Breed Infrastructure Dividend Growth Machines Yielding Up To 7.6%
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Up To 9% Yields With Strong Growth Potential To Buy On The Drop
- Markets And The Middle East: Impacts To Asset Classes
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MLPX stock price today?
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 72.96 today. It trades within 72.85 - 73.95, yesterday's close was 74.02, and trading volume reached 783. The live price chart of MLPX shows these updates.
Does Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 72.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.78% and USD. View the chart live to track MLPX movements.
How to buy MLPX stock?
You can buy Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 72.96. Orders are usually placed near 72.96 or 73.26, while 783 and -0.92% show market activity. Follow MLPX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MLPX stock?
Investing in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.66 - 78.35 and current price 72.96. Many compare -1.90% and 0.41% before placing orders at 72.96 or 73.26. Explore the MLPX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 78.35. Within 57.66 - 78.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) over the year was 57.66. Comparing it with the current 72.96 and 57.66 - 78.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MLPX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MLPX stock split?
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.02, and 19.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 74.02
- Open
- 73.64
- Bid
- 72.96
- Ask
- 73.26
- Low
- 72.85
- High
- 73.95
- Volume
- 783
- Daily Change
- -1.43%
- Month Change
- -1.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.41%
- Year Change
- 19.78%