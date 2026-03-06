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MLPA: Global X MLP ETF
MLPA exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.69 and at a high of 56.45.
Follow Global X MLP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLPA News
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- $100,000 In 7%+ Average Yielding MLPs: Tax-Friendly Retirement Picks (NYSEARCA:SPY)
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- A Simple 7%+ Yielding Portfolio To Sleep Well In Retirement
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- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
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- These Oil Stocks Are Near Buy Points As Sector Rally Continues
- MLP Valuations: Where Are Midstream Pipelines Trading, Why Investors Are Paying Attention
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MLPA stock price today?
Global X MLP ETF stock is priced at 55.81 today. It trades within 55.69 - 56.45, yesterday's close was 56.40, and trading volume reached 815. The live price chart of MLPA shows these updates.
Does Global X MLP ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X MLP ETF is currently valued at 55.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.98% and USD. View the chart live to track MLPA movements.
How to buy MLPA stock?
You can buy Global X MLP ETF shares at the current price of 55.81. Orders are usually placed near 55.81 or 56.11, while 815 and -0.34% show market activity. Follow MLPA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MLPA stock?
Investing in Global X MLP ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.50 - 56.86 and current price 55.81. Many compare -0.53% and 3.35% before placing orders at 55.81 or 56.11. Explore the MLPA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X MLP ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X MLP ETF in the past year was 56.86. Within 46.50 - 56.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X MLP ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X MLP ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) over the year was 46.50. Comparing it with the current 55.81 and 46.50 - 56.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MLPA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MLPA stock split?
Global X MLP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.40, and 11.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.40
- Open
- 56.00
- Bid
- 55.81
- Ask
- 56.11
- Low
- 55.69
- High
- 56.45
- Volume
- 815
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- -0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.35%
- Year Change
- 11.98%