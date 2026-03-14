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MLN: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF

17.51 USD 0.11 (0.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MLN exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.46 and at a high of 17.51.

Follow VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MLN News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MLN stock price today?

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF stock is priced at 17.51 today. It trades within 17.46 - 17.51, yesterday's close was 17.40, and trading volume reached 159. The live price chart of MLN shows these updates.

Does VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF is currently valued at 17.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track MLN movements.

How to buy MLN stock?

You can buy VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF shares at the current price of 17.51. Orders are usually placed near 17.51 or 17.81, while 159 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow MLN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MLN stock?

Investing in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.23 - 17.82 and current price 17.51. Many compare 0.92% and -1.19% before placing orders at 17.51 or 17.81. Explore the MLN price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF in the past year was 17.82. Within 17.23 - 17.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) over the year was 17.23. Comparing it with the current 17.51 and 17.23 - 17.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MLN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MLN stock split?

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.40, and -0.68% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
17.46 17.51
Year Range
17.23 17.82
Previous Close
17.40
Open
17.47
Bid
17.51
Ask
17.81
Low
17.46
High
17.51
Volume
159
Daily Change
0.63%
Month Change
0.92%
6 Months Change
-1.19%
Year Change
-0.68%
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