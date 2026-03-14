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MLN: VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF
MLN exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.46 and at a high of 17.51.
Follow VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLN News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- Why Long Munis Look Compelling Right Now
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MLN stock price today?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF stock is priced at 17.51 today. It trades within 17.46 - 17.51, yesterday's close was 17.40, and trading volume reached 159. The live price chart of MLN shows these updates.
Does VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF is currently valued at 17.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.68% and USD. View the chart live to track MLN movements.
How to buy MLN stock?
You can buy VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF shares at the current price of 17.51. Orders are usually placed near 17.51 or 17.81, while 159 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow MLN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MLN stock?
Investing in VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.23 - 17.82 and current price 17.51. Many compare 0.92% and -1.19% before placing orders at 17.51 or 17.81. Explore the MLN price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF in the past year was 17.82. Within 17.23 - 17.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) over the year was 17.23. Comparing it with the current 17.51 and 17.23 - 17.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MLN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MLN stock split?
VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Long Muni ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.40, and -0.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.40
- Open
- 17.47
- Bid
- 17.51
- Ask
- 17.81
- Low
- 17.46
- High
- 17.51
- Volume
- 159
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.19%
- Year Change
- -0.68%