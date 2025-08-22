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MILN: Global X Millennial Consumer ETF
MILN exchange rate has changed by 2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.38 and at a high of 46.80.
Follow Global X Millennial Consumer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is MILN stock price today?
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock is priced at 46.71 today. It trades within 46.38 - 46.80, yesterday's close was 45.66, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of MILN shows these updates.
Does Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF is currently valued at 46.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.69% and USD. View the chart live to track MILN movements.
How to buy MILN stock?
You can buy Global X Millennial Consumer ETF shares at the current price of 46.71. Orders are usually placed near 46.71 or 47.01, while 19 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow MILN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MILN stock?
Investing in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.23 - 50.86 and current price 46.71. Many compare 2.05% and 9.70% before placing orders at 46.71 or 47.01. Explore the MILN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the past year was 50.86. Within 39.23 - 50.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Millennial Consumer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (MILN) over the year was 39.23. Comparing it with the current 46.71 and 39.23 - 50.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MILN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MILN stock split?
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.66, and -4.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.66
- Open
- 46.38
- Bid
- 46.71
- Ask
- 47.01
- Low
- 46.38
- High
- 46.80
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 2.30%
- Month Change
- 2.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.70%
- Year Change
- -4.69%