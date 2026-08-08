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MICC: The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V
MICC exchange rate has changed by 1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.01 and at a high of 19.29.
Follow The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MICC stock price today?
The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V stock is priced at 19.28 today. It trades within 19.01 - 19.29, yesterday's close was 18.93, and trading volume reached 1314. The live price chart of MICC shows these updates.
Does The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V stock pay dividends?
The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V is currently valued at 19.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.70% and USD. View the chart live to track MICC movements.
How to buy MICC stock?
You can buy The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V shares at the current price of 19.28. Orders are usually placed near 19.28 or 19.58, while 1314 and 1.37% show market activity. Follow MICC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MICC stock?
Investing in The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V involves considering the yearly range 12.94 - 19.93 and current price 19.28. Many compare 3.10% and 24.07% before placing orders at 19.28 or 19.58. Explore the MICC price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V in the past year was 19.93. Within 12.94 - 19.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V performance using the live chart.
What are The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V (MICC) over the year was 12.94. Comparing it with the current 19.28 and 12.94 - 19.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MICC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MICC stock split?
The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.93, and 28.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.93
- Open
- 19.02
- Bid
- 19.28
- Ask
- 19.58
- Low
- 19.01
- High
- 19.29
- Volume
- 1.314 K
- Daily Change
- 1.85%
- Month Change
- 3.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.07%
- Year Change
- 28.70%