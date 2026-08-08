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MHY: Man Active High Yield ETF
MHY exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.88 and at a high of 25.88.
Follow Man Active High Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MHY stock price today?
Man Active High Yield ETF stock is priced at 25.88 today. It trades within 25.88 - 25.88, yesterday's close was 25.82, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of MHY shows these updates.
Does Man Active High Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
Man Active High Yield ETF is currently valued at 25.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.74% and USD. View the chart live to track MHY movements.
How to buy MHY stock?
You can buy Man Active High Yield ETF shares at the current price of 25.88. Orders are usually placed near 25.88 or 26.18, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MHY stock?
Investing in Man Active High Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.70 - 25.88 and current price 25.88. Many compare 0.43% and 3.01% before placing orders at 25.88 or 26.18. Explore the MHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Man Active High Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Man Active High Yield ETF in the past year was 25.88. Within 24.70 - 25.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Man Active High Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Man Active High Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Man Active High Yield ETF (MHY) over the year was 24.70. Comparing it with the current 25.88 and 24.70 - 25.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MHY stock split?
Man Active High Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.82, and 2.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.82
- Open
- 25.88
- Bid
- 25.88
- Ask
- 26.18
- Low
- 25.88
- High
- 25.88
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.01%
- Year Change
- 2.74%