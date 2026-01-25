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MGNR: American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour
MGNR exchange rate has changed by 1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.07 and at a high of 51.81.
Follow American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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MGNR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MGNR stock price today?
American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour stock is priced at 51.62 today. It trades within 51.07 - 51.81, yesterday's close was 50.72, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of MGNR shows these updates.
Does American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour stock pay dividends?
American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour is currently valued at 51.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 43.75% and USD. View the chart live to track MGNR movements.
How to buy MGNR stock?
You can buy American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour shares at the current price of 51.62. Orders are usually placed near 51.62 or 51.92, while 92 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow MGNR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MGNR stock?
Investing in American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour involves considering the yearly range 35.91 - 56.37 and current price 51.62. Many compare 6.98% and -4.16% before placing orders at 51.62 or 51.92. Explore the MGNR price chart live with daily changes.
What are American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour stock highest prices?
The highest price of American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour in the past year was 56.37. Within 35.91 - 56.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour performance using the live chart.
What are American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour (MGNR) over the year was 35.91. Comparing it with the current 51.62 and 35.91 - 56.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MGNR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MGNR stock split?
American Beacon Select Funds American Beacon GLG Natural Resour has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.72, and 43.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.72
- Open
- 51.53
- Bid
- 51.62
- Ask
- 51.92
- Low
- 51.07
- High
- 51.81
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 1.77%
- Month Change
- 6.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.16%
- Year Change
- 43.75%