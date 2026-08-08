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MGN: Megan Holdings Ltd.
MGN exchange rate has changed by -9.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.09 and at a high of 0.12.
Follow Megan Holdings Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MGN stock price today?
Megan Holdings Ltd. stock is priced at 0.10 today. It trades within 0.09 - 0.12, yesterday's close was 0.11, and trading volume reached 964. The live price chart of MGN shows these updates.
Does Megan Holdings Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Megan Holdings Ltd. is currently valued at 0.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -97.50% and USD. View the chart live to track MGN movements.
How to buy MGN stock?
You can buy Megan Holdings Ltd. shares at the current price of 0.10. Orders are usually placed near 0.10 or 0.40, while 964 and -9.09% show market activity. Follow MGN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MGN stock?
Investing in Megan Holdings Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 0.06 - 8.63 and current price 0.10. Many compare -16.67% and -95.00% before placing orders at 0.10 or 0.40. Explore the MGN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Megan Holdings Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Megan Holdings Ltd. in the past year was 8.63. Within 0.06 - 8.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track Megan Holdings Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Megan Holdings Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Megan Holdings Ltd. (MGN) over the year was 0.06. Comparing it with the current 0.10 and 0.06 - 8.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MGN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MGN stock split?
Megan Holdings Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.11, and -97.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.11
- Open
- 0.11
- Bid
- 0.10
- Ask
- 0.40
- Low
- 0.09
- High
- 0.12
- Volume
- 964
- Daily Change
- -9.09%
- Month Change
- -16.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -95.00%
- Year Change
- -97.50%