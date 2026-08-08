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MGF: MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MGF exchange rate has changed by -0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.83 and at a high of 2.85.
Follow MFS Government Markets Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MGF stock price today?
MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock is priced at 2.85 today. It trades within 2.83 - 2.85, yesterday's close was 2.86, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of MGF shows these updates.
Does MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock pay dividends?
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is currently valued at 2.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.17% and USD. View the chart live to track MGF movements.
How to buy MGF stock?
You can buy MFS Government Markets Income Trust shares at the current price of 2.85. Orders are usually placed near 2.85 or 3.15, while 41 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow MGF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MGF stock?
Investing in MFS Government Markets Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 2.79 - 3.13 and current price 2.85. Many compare 1.79% and -5.00% before placing orders at 2.85 or 3.15. Explore the MGF price chart live with daily changes.
What are MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the past year was 3.13. Within 2.79 - 3.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track MFS Government Markets Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) over the year was 2.79. Comparing it with the current 2.85 and 2.79 - 3.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MGF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MGF stock split?
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.86, and -7.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.86
- Open
- 2.84
- Bid
- 2.85
- Ask
- 3.15
- Low
- 2.83
- High
- 2.85
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- -0.35%
- Month Change
- 1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.00%
- Year Change
- -7.17%