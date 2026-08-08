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MFVL: Motley Fool Value Factor ETF
MFVL exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.01 and at a high of 22.22.
Follow Motley Fool Value Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MFVL stock price today?
Motley Fool Value Factor ETF stock is priced at 22.08 today. It trades within 21.01 - 22.22, yesterday's close was 21.82, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of MFVL shows these updates.
Does Motley Fool Value Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Motley Fool Value Factor ETF is currently valued at 22.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.07% and USD. View the chart live to track MFVL movements.
How to buy MFVL stock?
You can buy Motley Fool Value Factor ETF shares at the current price of 22.08. Orders are usually placed near 22.08 or 22.38, while 12 and 3.47% show market activity. Follow MFVL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFVL stock?
Investing in Motley Fool Value Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.54 - 22.22 and current price 22.08. Many compare 1.38% and 4.00% before placing orders at 22.08 or 22.38. Explore the MFVL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Motley Fool Value Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Motley Fool Value Factor ETF in the past year was 22.22. Within 19.54 - 22.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Motley Fool Value Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Motley Fool Value Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Motley Fool Value Factor ETF (MFVL) over the year was 19.54. Comparing it with the current 22.08 and 19.54 - 22.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFVL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFVL stock split?
Motley Fool Value Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.82, and 10.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.82
- Open
- 21.34
- Bid
- 22.08
- Ask
- 22.38
- Low
- 21.01
- High
- 22.22
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 1.19%
- Month Change
- 1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.00%
- Year Change
- 10.07%