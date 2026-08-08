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MFUT: Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF
MFUT exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.01 and at a high of 19.19.
Follow Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MFUT stock price today?
Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF stock is priced at 19.15 today. It trades within 19.01 - 19.19, yesterday's close was 19.04, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of MFUT shows these updates.
Does Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF stock pay dividends?
Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF is currently valued at 19.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.83% and USD. View the chart live to track MFUT movements.
How to buy MFUT stock?
You can buy Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF shares at the current price of 19.15. Orders are usually placed near 19.15 or 19.45, while 34 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow MFUT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFUT stock?
Investing in Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.08 - 22.00 and current price 19.15. Many compare 0.52% and 4.76% before placing orders at 19.15 or 19.45. Explore the MFUT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF in the past year was 22.00. Within 17.08 - 22.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF (MFUT) over the year was 17.08. Comparing it with the current 19.15 and 17.08 - 22.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFUT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFUT stock split?
Cambria Chesapeake Pure Trend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.04, and 7.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.04
- Open
- 19.05
- Bid
- 19.15
- Ask
- 19.45
- Low
- 19.01
- High
- 19.19
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.76%
- Year Change
- 7.83%