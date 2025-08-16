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MFUS: PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit
MFUS exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.19 and at a high of 66.60.
Follow PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MFUS News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MFUS stock price today?
PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit stock is priced at 66.53 today. It trades within 66.19 - 66.60, yesterday's close was 66.35, and trading volume reached 105. The live price chart of MFUS shows these updates.
Does PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit stock pay dividends?
PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit is currently valued at 66.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.77% and USD. View the chart live to track MFUS movements.
How to buy MFUS stock?
You can buy PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit shares at the current price of 66.53. Orders are usually placed near 66.53 or 66.83, while 105 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow MFUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFUS stock?
Investing in PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit involves considering the yearly range 56.96 - 67.34 and current price 66.53. Many compare 2.28% and 9.75% before placing orders at 66.53 or 66.83. Explore the MFUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit in the past year was 67.34. Within 56.96 - 67.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit (MFUS) over the year was 56.96. Comparing it with the current 66.53 and 56.96 - 67.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFUS stock split?
PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equit has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.35, and 9.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 66.35
- Open
- 66.45
- Bid
- 66.53
- Ask
- 66.83
- Low
- 66.19
- High
- 66.60
- Volume
- 105
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 2.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.75%
- Year Change
- 9.77%