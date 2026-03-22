- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MFM: MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFM exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.41 and at a high of 5.47.
Follow MFS Municipal Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MFM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MFM stock price today?
MFS Municipal Income Trust stock is priced at 5.43 today. It trades within 5.41 - 5.47, yesterday's close was 5.40, and trading volume reached 465. The live price chart of MFM shows these updates.
Does MFS Municipal Income Trust stock pay dividends?
MFS Municipal Income Trust is currently valued at 5.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.03% and USD. View the chart live to track MFM movements.
How to buy MFM stock?
You can buy MFS Municipal Income Trust shares at the current price of 5.43. Orders are usually placed near 5.43 or 5.73, while 465 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MFM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFM stock?
Investing in MFS Municipal Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 5.13 - 5.66 and current price 5.43. Many compare 0.56% and -2.69% before placing orders at 5.43 or 5.73. Explore the MFM price chart live with daily changes.
What are MFS Municipal Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the past year was 5.66. Within 5.13 - 5.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track MFS Municipal Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are MFS Municipal Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) over the year was 5.13. Comparing it with the current 5.43 and 5.13 - 5.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFM stock split?
MFS Municipal Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.40, and 5.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.40
- Open
- 5.43
- Bid
- 5.43
- Ask
- 5.73
- Low
- 5.41
- High
- 5.47
- Volume
- 465
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.69%
- Year Change
- 5.03%