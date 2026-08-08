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MFLX: First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF
MFLX exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.96 and at a high of 16.98.
Follow First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MFLX stock price today?
First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF stock is priced at 16.98 today. It trades within 16.96 - 16.98, yesterday's close was 16.93, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of MFLX shows these updates.
Does First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF is currently valued at 16.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.85% and USD. View the chart live to track MFLX movements.
How to buy MFLX stock?
You can buy First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF shares at the current price of 16.98. Orders are usually placed near 16.98 or 17.28, while 31 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MFLX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFLX stock?
Investing in First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.38 - 18.14 and current price 16.98. Many compare 0.30% and -2.08% before placing orders at 16.98 or 17.28. Explore the MFLX price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF in the past year was 18.14. Within 16.38 - 18.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF (MFLX) over the year was 16.38. Comparing it with the current 16.98 and 16.38 - 18.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFLX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFLX stock split?
First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.93, and 2.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.93
- Open
- 16.98
- Bid
- 16.98
- Ask
- 17.28
- Low
- 16.96
- High
- 16.98
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.08%
- Year Change
- 2.85%