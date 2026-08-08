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MFIG: Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF
MFIG exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.38 and at a high of 21.46.
Follow Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MFIG stock price today?
Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF stock is priced at 21.38 today. It trades within 21.38 - 21.46, yesterday's close was 20.96, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of MFIG shows these updates.
Does Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF is currently valued at 21.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.79% and USD. View the chart live to track MFIG movements.
How to buy MFIG stock?
You can buy Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF shares at the current price of 21.38. Orders are usually placed near 21.38 or 21.68, while 18 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow MFIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MFIG stock?
Investing in Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.42 - 21.49 and current price 21.38. Many compare 2.79% and 13.48% before placing orders at 21.38 or 21.68. Explore the MFIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF in the past year was 21.49. Within 17.42 - 21.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF (MFIG) over the year was 17.42. Comparing it with the current 21.38 and 17.42 - 21.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MFIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MFIG stock split?
Motley Fool Innovative Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.96, and 6.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.96
- Open
- 21.39
- Bid
- 21.38
- Ask
- 21.68
- Low
- 21.38
- High
- 21.46
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 2.00%
- Month Change
- 2.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.48%
- Year Change
- 6.79%