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METW: Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF
METW exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.35 and at a high of 24.85.
Follow Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is METW stock price today?
Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 24.70 today. It trades within 24.35 - 24.85, yesterday's close was 24.46, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of METW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 24.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -47.51% and USD. View the chart live to track METW movements.
How to buy METW stock?
You can buy Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 24.70. Orders are usually placed near 24.70 or 25.00, while 21 and 1.40% show market activity. Follow METW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into METW stock?
Investing in Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.17 - 51.08 and current price 24.70. Many compare 4.04% and -22.62% before placing orders at 24.70 or 25.00. Explore the METW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 51.08. Within 21.17 - 51.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF (METW) over the year was 21.17. Comparing it with the current 24.70 and 21.17 - 51.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch METW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did METW stock split?
Roundhill META WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.46, and -47.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.46
- Open
- 24.36
- Bid
- 24.70
- Ask
- 25.00
- Low
- 24.35
- High
- 24.85
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- 4.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.62%
- Year Change
- -47.51%