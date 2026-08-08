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METL: Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF
METL exchange rate has changed by 3.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.28 and at a high of 27.67.
Follow Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is METL stock price today?
Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF stock is priced at 27.65 today. It trades within 27.28 - 27.67, yesterday's close was 26.83, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of METL shows these updates.
Does Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF is currently valued at 27.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.81% and USD. View the chart live to track METL movements.
How to buy METL stock?
You can buy Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF shares at the current price of 27.65. Orders are usually placed near 27.65 or 27.95, while 51 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow METL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into METL stock?
Investing in Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.88 - 34.39 and current price 27.65. Many compare 14.92% and -13.67% before placing orders at 27.65 or 27.95. Explore the METL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF in the past year was 34.39. Within 19.88 - 34.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF (METL) over the year was 19.88. Comparing it with the current 27.65 and 19.88 - 34.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch METL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did METL stock split?
Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.83, and 38.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.83
- Open
- 27.50
- Bid
- 27.65
- Ask
- 27.95
- Low
- 27.28
- High
- 27.67
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 3.06%
- Month Change
- 14.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.67%
- Year Change
- 38.81%