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MENS: Jyong Biotech Ltd.
MENS exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.97 and at a high of 2.08.
Follow Jyong Biotech Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MENS stock price today?
Jyong Biotech Ltd. stock is priced at 2.03 today. It trades within 1.97 - 2.08, yesterday's close was 2.02, and trading volume reached 188. The live price chart of MENS shows these updates.
Does Jyong Biotech Ltd. stock pay dividends?
Jyong Biotech Ltd. is currently valued at 2.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -96.44% and USD. View the chart live to track MENS movements.
How to buy MENS stock?
You can buy Jyong Biotech Ltd. shares at the current price of 2.03. Orders are usually placed near 2.03 or 2.33, while 188 and -0.49% show market activity. Follow MENS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MENS stock?
Investing in Jyong Biotech Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 1.43 - 67.00 and current price 2.03. Many compare -7.73% and -2.87% before placing orders at 2.03 or 2.33. Explore the MENS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Jyong Biotech Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Jyong Biotech Ltd. in the past year was 67.00. Within 1.43 - 67.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track Jyong Biotech Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are Jyong Biotech Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Jyong Biotech Ltd. (MENS) over the year was 1.43. Comparing it with the current 2.03 and 1.43 - 67.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MENS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MENS stock split?
Jyong Biotech Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.02, and -96.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.02
- Open
- 2.04
- Bid
- 2.03
- Ask
- 2.33
- Low
- 1.97
- High
- 2.08
- Volume
- 188
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- -7.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.87%
- Year Change
- -96.44%