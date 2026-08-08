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MEMX: Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China
MEMX exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.49 and at a high of 46.58.
Follow Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MEMX stock price today?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China stock is priced at 46.52 today. It trades within 46.49 - 46.58, yesterday's close was 46.90, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of MEMX shows these updates.
Does Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China stock pay dividends?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China is currently valued at 46.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.32% and USD. View the chart live to track MEMX movements.
How to buy MEMX stock?
You can buy Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China shares at the current price of 46.52. Orders are usually placed near 46.52 or 46.82, while 10 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow MEMX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MEMX stock?
Investing in Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China involves considering the yearly range 38.66 - 51.43 and current price 46.52. Many compare 3.63% and 6.55% before placing orders at 46.52 or 46.82. Explore the MEMX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China stock highest prices?
The highest price of Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China in the past year was 51.43. Within 38.66 - 51.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China performance using the live chart.
What are Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China (MEMX) over the year was 38.66. Comparing it with the current 46.52 and 38.66 - 51.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MEMX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MEMX stock split?
Matthews International Funds Matthews Emerging Markets ex China has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.90, and 7.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.90
- Open
- 46.54
- Bid
- 46.52
- Ask
- 46.82
- Low
- 46.49
- High
- 46.58
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.81%
- Month Change
- 3.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.55%
- Year Change
- 7.32%