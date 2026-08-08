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MEMS: Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF
MEMS exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.76 and at a high of 30.80.
Follow Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
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- D1
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MEMS stock price today?
Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF stock is priced at 30.76 today. It trades within 30.76 - 30.80, yesterday's close was 30.62, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of MEMS shows these updates.
Does Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF is currently valued at 30.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.63% and USD. View the chart live to track MEMS movements.
How to buy MEMS stock?
You can buy Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF shares at the current price of 30.76. Orders are usually placed near 30.76 or 31.06, while 8 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow MEMS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MEMS stock?
Investing in Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.75 - 32.57 and current price 30.76. Many compare 0.75% and 9.54% before placing orders at 30.76 or 31.06. Explore the MEMS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF in the past year was 32.57. Within 24.75 - 32.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF (MEMS) over the year was 24.75. Comparing it with the current 30.76 and 24.75 - 32.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MEMS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MEMS stock split?
Matthews Emerging Markets Discovery Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.62, and 17.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.62
- Open
- 30.79
- Bid
- 30.76
- Ask
- 31.06
- Low
- 30.76
- High
- 30.80
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.54%
- Year Change
- 17.63%