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MEME: Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF
MEME exchange rate has changed by 4.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.71 and at a high of 8.06.
Follow Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MEME stock price today?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF stock is priced at 8.01 today. It trades within 7.71 - 8.06, yesterday's close was 7.67, and trading volume reached 129. The live price chart of MEME shows these updates.
Does Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF is currently valued at 8.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -19.17% and USD. View the chart live to track MEME movements.
How to buy MEME stock?
You can buy Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF shares at the current price of 8.01. Orders are usually placed near 8.01 or 8.31, while 129 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow MEME updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MEME stock?
Investing in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.32 - 11.91 and current price 8.01. Many compare 18.84% and 17.45% before placing orders at 8.01 or 8.31. Explore the MEME price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF in the past year was 11.91. Within 5.32 - 11.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (MEME) over the year was 5.32. Comparing it with the current 8.01 and 5.32 - 11.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MEME moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MEME stock split?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill Meme Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.67, and -19.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.67
- Open
- 7.98
- Bid
- 8.01
- Ask
- 8.31
- Low
- 7.71
- High
- 8.06
- Volume
- 129
- Daily Change
- 4.43%
- Month Change
- 18.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.45%
- Year Change
- -19.17%