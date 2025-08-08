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MEDX: Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF
MEDX exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.55 and at a high of 35.57.
Follow Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MEDX News
- Medmix FY25 revenue falls, dividend cut 80%; shares down 17%
- Medmix FY 2025 slides: margins surge 90bps as revenue falls 7.4%
- Earnings call transcript: Medmix sees margin growth amid revenue dip in H2 2025
- Medical ETF (MEDX) Touches New 52-Week High
- Stifel initiates coverage on Medmix stock with Buy rating, CHF14.50 target
- Eli Lilly Hits $1 Trillion Milestone: ETFs to Invest in
- Horizon Kinetics Q3 2025 Commentary (HKHC)
- ETFs in Focus on Eli Lilly's Solid Q2 Earnings, Weak Obesity Data
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MEDX stock price today?
Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF stock is priced at 35.55 today. It trades within 35.55 - 35.57, yesterday's close was 35.26, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of MEDX shows these updates.
Does Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF is currently valued at 35.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.16% and USD. View the chart live to track MEDX movements.
How to buy MEDX stock?
You can buy Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF shares at the current price of 35.55. Orders are usually placed near 35.55 or 35.85, while 9 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow MEDX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MEDX stock?
Investing in Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.00 - 37.79 and current price 35.55. Many compare 2.89% and 0.40% before placing orders at 35.55 or 35.85. Explore the MEDX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF in the past year was 37.79. Within 29.00 - 37.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (MEDX) over the year was 29.00. Comparing it with the current 35.55 and 29.00 - 37.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MEDX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MEDX stock split?
Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.26, and 22.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.26
- Open
- 35.56
- Bid
- 35.55
- Ask
- 35.85
- Low
- 35.55
- High
- 35.57
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- 2.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.40%
- Year Change
- 22.16%