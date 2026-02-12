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MDIV: Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund
MDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.75 and at a high of 16.81.
Follow Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDIV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MDIV stock price today?
Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock is priced at 16.75 today. It trades within 16.75 - 16.81, yesterday's close was 16.73, and trading volume reached 96. The live price chart of MDIV shows these updates.
Does Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock pay dividends?
Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund is currently valued at 16.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.40% and USD. View the chart live to track MDIV movements.
How to buy MDIV stock?
You can buy Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund shares at the current price of 16.75. Orders are usually placed near 16.75 or 17.05, while 96 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow MDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MDIV stock?
Investing in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 15.52 - 17.00 and current price 16.75. Many compare -0.30% and 1.64% before placing orders at 16.75 or 17.05. Explore the MDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the past year was 17.00. Within 15.52 - 17.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) over the year was 15.52. Comparing it with the current 16.75 and 15.52 - 17.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MDIV stock split?
Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.73, and 3.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.73
- Open
- 16.76
- Bid
- 16.75
- Ask
- 17.05
- Low
- 16.75
- High
- 16.81
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- -0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.64%
- Year Change
- 3.40%