- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MDEV: First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF
MDEV exchange rate has changed by 1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.87 and at a high of 20.87.
Follow First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDEV News
- Health Care Shakes Off A 5-Day Slide
- Health Care's Clean Bill Of Breadth
- Healthcare Systems' Liquidity Challenge
- The Steepener Was Built On A Barrel Of Oil
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- The Next Big Theme: July 2026
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- It's Not All About AI: Where To Find Other Potential Market Opportunities
- Healthcare Investing: Finding Growth Beyond Pharmaceuticals
- America At 250: Built On Reinvention, Powered By Innovation
- Biotech Is The Rate Cut Trade In Disguise
- Healthcare's Quiet Comeback: Innovation, Obesity Drugs And New Opportunities
- Health Care Flies High
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Mettler-Toledo Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Seeking Innovation Beyond Tech? Insight On Healthcare Stocks
- Makary's Successor Faces Tough Task Managing FDA Amid Budget Cuts
- What's The Dominant Trend In Earnings: AI Or Geopolitics?
- Medical Technology Stocks: Innovation Endures As Valuations Reset
- AI And The Future Of Healthcare
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Can Forgotten Biotech Break Out?
- Concerns Shift From Obsolescence To Oil
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MDEV stock price today?
First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock is priced at 20.87 today. It trades within 20.87 - 20.87, yesterday's close was 20.54, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MDEV shows these updates.
Does First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF is currently valued at 20.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.38% and USD. View the chart live to track MDEV movements.
How to buy MDEV stock?
You can buy First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF shares at the current price of 20.87. Orders are usually placed near 20.87 or 21.17, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MDEV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MDEV stock?
Investing in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.08 - 21.78 and current price 20.87. Many compare 1.61% and 1.26% before placing orders at 20.87 or 21.17. Explore the MDEV price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF in the past year was 21.78. Within 18.08 - 21.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) over the year was 18.08. Comparing it with the current 20.87 and 18.08 - 21.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDEV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MDEV stock split?
First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.54, and 0.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.54
- Open
- 20.87
- Bid
- 20.87
- Ask
- 21.17
- Low
- 20.87
- High
- 20.87
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.61%
- Month Change
- 1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.26%
- Year Change
- 0.38%