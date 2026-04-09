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MDEV: First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

20.87 USD 0.33 (1.61%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MDEV exchange rate has changed by 1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.87 and at a high of 20.87.

Follow First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MDEV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MDEV stock price today?

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock is priced at 20.87 today. It trades within 20.87 - 20.87, yesterday's close was 20.54, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MDEV shows these updates.

Does First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF is currently valued at 20.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.38% and USD. View the chart live to track MDEV movements.

How to buy MDEV stock?

You can buy First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF shares at the current price of 20.87. Orders are usually placed near 20.87 or 21.17, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MDEV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MDEV stock?

Investing in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.08 - 21.78 and current price 20.87. Many compare 1.61% and 1.26% before placing orders at 20.87 or 21.17. Explore the MDEV price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF in the past year was 21.78. Within 18.08 - 21.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) over the year was 18.08. Comparing it with the current 20.87 and 18.08 - 21.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MDEV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MDEV stock split?

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.54, and 0.38% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.87 20.87
Year Range
18.08 21.78
Previous Close
20.54
Open
20.87
Bid
20.87
Ask
21.17
Low
20.87
High
20.87
Volume
1
Daily Change
1.61%
Month Change
1.61%
6 Months Change
1.26%
Year Change
0.38%
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