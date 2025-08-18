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MCI: Barings Corporate Investors

16.75 USD 0.06 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MCI exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.53 and at a high of 16.90.

Follow Barings Corporate Investors dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MCI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MCI stock price today?

Barings Corporate Investors stock is priced at 16.75 today. It trades within 16.53 - 16.90, yesterday's close was 16.69, and trading volume reached 53. The live price chart of MCI shows these updates.

Does Barings Corporate Investors stock pay dividends?

Barings Corporate Investors is currently valued at 16.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -22.13% and USD. View the chart live to track MCI movements.

How to buy MCI stock?

You can buy Barings Corporate Investors shares at the current price of 16.75. Orders are usually placed near 16.75 or 17.05, while 53 and 1.33% show market activity. Follow MCI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MCI stock?

Investing in Barings Corporate Investors involves considering the yearly range 16.22 - 23.00 and current price 16.75. Many compare 1.64% and -16.87% before placing orders at 16.75 or 17.05. Explore the MCI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Barings Corporate Investors stock highest prices?

The highest price of Barings Corporate Investors in the past year was 23.00. Within 16.22 - 23.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Barings Corporate Investors performance using the live chart.

What are Barings Corporate Investors stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) over the year was 16.22. Comparing it with the current 16.75 and 16.22 - 23.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MCI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MCI stock split?

Barings Corporate Investors has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.69, and -22.13% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
16.53 16.90
Year Range
16.22 23.00
Previous Close
16.69
Open
16.53
Bid
16.75
Ask
17.05
Low
16.53
High
16.90
Volume
53
Daily Change
0.36%
Month Change
1.64%
6 Months Change
-16.87%
Year Change
-22.13%
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