MCGA: Yorkville Acquisition Corp.
MCGA exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.12 and at a high of 10.13.
Follow Yorkville Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MCGA stock price today?
Yorkville Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.12 today. It trades within 10.12 - 10.13, yesterday's close was 10.13, and trading volume reached 103. The live price chart of MCGA shows these updates.
Does Yorkville Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Yorkville Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.04% and USD. View the chart live to track MCGA movements.
How to buy MCGA stock?
You can buy Yorkville Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.12. Orders are usually placed near 10.12 or 10.42, while 103 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow MCGA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MCGA stock?
Investing in Yorkville Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 10.10 - 10.84 and current price 10.12. Many compare -0.10% and -6.04% before placing orders at 10.12 or 10.42. Explore the MCGA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Yorkville Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Yorkville Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.84. Within 10.10 - 10.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Yorkville Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Yorkville Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (MCGA) over the year was 10.10. Comparing it with the current 10.12 and 10.10 - 10.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MCGA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MCGA stock split?
Yorkville Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.13, and -6.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.13
- Open
- 10.13
- Bid
- 10.12
- Ask
- 10.42
- Low
- 10.12
- High
- 10.13
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.04%
- Year Change
- -6.04%
