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MBSD: FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund
MBSD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.40 and at a high of 20.43.
Follow FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MBSD News
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- CIO Weekly: In Search Of Breadth
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
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- Bond Bloodbath Worsens On Inflation, Lax Fed, Flood Of New Debt; Mortgage Rates Hit 6.75%
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MBSD stock price today?
FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund stock is priced at 20.40 today. It trades within 20.40 - 20.43, yesterday's close was 20.40, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of MBSD shows these updates.
Does FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund is currently valued at 20.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.51% and USD. View the chart live to track MBSD movements.
How to buy MBSD stock?
You can buy FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund shares at the current price of 20.40. Orders are usually placed near 20.40 or 20.70, while 5 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow MBSD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MBSD stock?
Investing in FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 20.26 - 21.06 and current price 20.40. Many compare 0.69% and -2.39% before placing orders at 20.40 or 20.70. Explore the MBSD price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the past year was 21.06. Within 20.26 - 21.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) over the year was 20.26. Comparing it with the current 20.40 and 20.26 - 21.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MBSD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MBSD stock split?
FlexShares Trust FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.40, and -2.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.40
- Open
- 20.42
- Bid
- 20.40
- Ask
- 20.70
- Low
- 20.40
- High
- 20.43
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.39%
- Year Change
- -2.51%