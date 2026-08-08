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MBBA: iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF
MBBA exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.92 and at a high of 49.18.
Follow iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MBBA stock price today?
iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock is priced at 49.01 today. It trades within 48.92 - 49.18, yesterday's close was 48.95, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of MBBA shows these updates.
Does iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF is currently valued at 49.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.02% and USD. View the chart live to track MBBA movements.
How to buy MBBA stock?
You can buy iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF shares at the current price of 49.01. Orders are usually placed near 49.01 or 49.31, while 9 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow MBBA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MBBA stock?
Investing in iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.61 - 54.68 and current price 49.01. Many compare 0.53% and -3.13% before placing orders at 49.01 or 49.31. Explore the MBBA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF in the past year was 54.68. Within 48.61 - 54.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF (MBBA) over the year was 48.61. Comparing it with the current 49.01 and 48.61 - 54.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MBBA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MBBA stock split?
iShares Mortgage-Backed Securities Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.95, and -2.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.95
- Open
- 49.12
- Bid
- 49.01
- Ask
- 49.31
- Low
- 48.92
- High
- 49.18
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.53%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.13%
- Year Change
- -2.02%