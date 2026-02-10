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MAXI: Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
MAXI exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.07 and at a high of 9.17.
Follow Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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MAXI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MAXI stock price today?
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock is priced at 9.10 today. It trades within 9.07 - 9.17, yesterday's close was 9.05, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of MAXI shows these updates.
Does Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF is currently valued at 9.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -65.82% and USD. View the chart live to track MAXI movements.
How to buy MAXI stock?
You can buy Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF shares at the current price of 9.10. Orders are usually placed near 9.10 or 9.40, while 15 and -0.55% show market activity. Follow MAXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MAXI stock?
Investing in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.22 - 32.28 and current price 9.10. Many compare 4.12% and -4.21% before placing orders at 9.10 or 9.40. Explore the MAXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the past year was 32.28. Within 8.22 - 32.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) over the year was 8.22. Comparing it with the current 9.10 and 8.22 - 32.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MAXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MAXI stock split?
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.05, and -65.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.05
- Open
- 9.15
- Bid
- 9.10
- Ask
- 9.40
- Low
- 9.07
- High
- 9.17
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 4.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.21%
- Year Change
- -65.82%