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MATE: Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF
MATE exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.14 and at a high of 31.14.
Follow Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MATE stock price today?
Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF stock is priced at 31.14 today. It trades within 31.14 - 31.14, yesterday's close was 31.04, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MATE shows these updates.
Does Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF stock pay dividends?
Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF is currently valued at 31.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.67% and USD. View the chart live to track MATE movements.
How to buy MATE stock?
You can buy Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF shares at the current price of 31.14. Orders are usually placed near 31.14 or 31.44, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MATE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MATE stock?
Investing in Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.43 - 31.32 and current price 31.14. Many compare 3.80% and 11.21% before placing orders at 31.14 or 31.44. Explore the MATE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF in the past year was 31.32. Within 24.43 - 31.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF (MATE) over the year was 24.43. Comparing it with the current 31.14 and 24.43 - 31.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MATE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MATE stock split?
Man Active Trend Enhanced ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.04, and 23.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.04
- Open
- 31.14
- Bid
- 31.14
- Ask
- 31.44
- Low
- 31.14
- High
- 31.14
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 3.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.21%
- Year Change
- 23.67%