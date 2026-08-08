- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MARZ: TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF
MARZ exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.58 and at a high of 37.58.
Follow TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MARZ stock price today?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock is priced at 37.58 today. It trades within 37.58 - 37.58, yesterday's close was 37.56, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MARZ shows these updates.
Does TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock pay dividends?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF is currently valued at 37.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.95% and USD. View the chart live to track MARZ movements.
How to buy MARZ stock?
You can buy TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF shares at the current price of 37.58. Orders are usually placed near 37.58 or 37.88, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MARZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MARZ stock?
Investing in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.37 - 37.58 and current price 37.58. Many compare 1.73% and 9.72% before placing orders at 37.58 or 37.88. Explore the MARZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF in the past year was 37.58. Within 32.37 - 37.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (MARZ) over the year was 32.37. Comparing it with the current 37.58 and 32.37 - 37.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MARZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MARZ stock split?
TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.56, and 11.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.56
- Open
- 37.58
- Bid
- 37.58
- Ask
- 37.88
- Low
- 37.58
- High
- 37.58
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 1.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.72%
- Year Change
- 11.95%