QuotesSections
Currencies / MAPSW
Back to US Stock Market

MAPSW: WM Technology Inc - Warrants

0.0249 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MAPSW exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0249 and at a high of 0.0249.

Follow WM Technology Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MAPSW News

Daily Range
0.0249 0.0249
Year Range
0.0072 0.0897
Previous Close
0.0249
Open
0.0249
Bid
0.0249
Ask
0.0279
Low
0.0249
High
0.0249
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
-36.96%
6 Months Change
-1.97%
Year Change
23.88%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev