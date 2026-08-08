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MAGY: Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF
MAGY exchange rate has changed by -0.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.00 and at a high of 42.50.
Follow Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MAGY stock price today?
Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF stock is priced at 42.45 today. It trades within 42.00 - 42.50, yesterday's close was 42.61, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of MAGY shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF is currently valued at 42.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.04% and USD. View the chart live to track MAGY movements.
How to buy MAGY stock?
You can buy Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF shares at the current price of 42.45. Orders are usually placed near 42.45 or 42.75, while 57 and 1.07% show market activity. Follow MAGY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MAGY stock?
Investing in Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.93 - 49.31 and current price 42.45. Many compare 1.34% and -9.96% before placing orders at 42.45 or 42.75. Explore the MAGY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF in the past year was 49.31. Within 39.93 - 49.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF (MAGY) over the year was 39.93. Comparing it with the current 42.45 and 39.93 - 49.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MAGY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MAGY stock split?
Roundhill Magnificent Seven Covered Call ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.61, and -12.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.61
- Open
- 42.00
- Bid
- 42.45
- Ask
- 42.75
- Low
- 42.00
- High
- 42.50
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- -0.38%
- Month Change
- 1.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.96%
- Year Change
- -12.04%