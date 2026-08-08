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MAGX: Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF
MAGX exchange rate has changed by 1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.39 and at a high of 58.55.
Follow Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MAGX stock price today?
Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF stock is priced at 57.93 today. It trades within 57.39 - 58.55, yesterday's close was 57.03, and trading volume reached 125. The live price chart of MAGX shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF is currently valued at 57.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.39% and USD. View the chart live to track MAGX movements.
How to buy MAGX stock?
You can buy Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF shares at the current price of 57.93. Orders are usually placed near 57.93 or 58.23, while 125 and 0.84% show market activity. Follow MAGX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MAGX stock?
Investing in Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.72 - 63.28 and current price 57.93. Many compare 6.98% and 23.76% before placing orders at 57.93 or 58.23. Explore the MAGX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF in the past year was 63.28. Within 38.72 - 63.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) over the year was 38.72. Comparing it with the current 57.93 and 38.72 - 63.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MAGX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MAGX stock split?
Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.03, and 19.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.03
- Open
- 57.45
- Bid
- 57.93
- Ask
- 58.23
- Low
- 57.39
- High
- 58.55
- Volume
- 125
- Daily Change
- 1.58%
- Month Change
- 6.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.76%
- Year Change
- 19.39%