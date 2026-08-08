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MAGO: Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF
MAGO exchange rate has changed by 2.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.68 and at a high of 22.68.
Follow Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is MAGO stock price today?
Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF stock is priced at 22.68 today. It trades within 22.68 - 22.68, yesterday's close was 22.23, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MAGO shows these updates.
Does Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF stock pay dividends?
Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF is currently valued at 22.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.53% and USD. View the chart live to track MAGO movements.
How to buy MAGO stock?
You can buy Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF shares at the current price of 22.68. Orders are usually placed near 22.68 or 22.98, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MAGO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MAGO stock?
Investing in Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.81 - 25.28 and current price 22.68. Many compare 1.34% and -6.71% before placing orders at 22.68 or 22.98. Explore the MAGO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF in the past year was 25.28. Within 19.81 - 25.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF (MAGO) over the year was 19.81. Comparing it with the current 22.68 and 19.81 - 25.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MAGO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MAGO stock split?
Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.23, and -9.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.23
- Open
- 22.68
- Bid
- 22.68
- Ask
- 22.98
- Low
- 22.68
- High
- 22.68
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 2.02%
- Month Change
- 1.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.71%
- Year Change
- -9.53%