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MAGC: Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF
MAGC exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.64 and at a high of 20.67.
Follow Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MAGC stock price today?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF stock is priced at 20.67 today. It trades within 20.64 - 20.67, yesterday's close was 20.38, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of MAGC shows these updates.
Does Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF is currently valued at 20.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.33% and USD. View the chart live to track MAGC movements.
How to buy MAGC stock?
You can buy Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF shares at the current price of 20.67. Orders are usually placed near 20.67 or 20.97, while 4 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow MAGC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MAGC stock?
Investing in Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.39 - 29.67 and current price 20.67. Many compare -0.91% and -0.82% before placing orders at 20.67 or 20.97. Explore the MAGC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF in the past year was 29.67. Within 16.39 - 29.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGC) over the year was 16.39. Comparing it with the current 20.67 and 16.39 - 29.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MAGC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MAGC stock split?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Roundhill China Magnificent Seven ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.38, and -28.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.38
- Open
- 20.64
- Bid
- 20.67
- Ask
- 20.97
- Low
- 20.64
- High
- 20.67
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 1.42%
- Month Change
- -0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.82%
- Year Change
- -28.33%