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LVDS: JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF
LVDS exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.55 and at a high of 60.78.
Follow JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LVDS stock price today?
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF stock is priced at 60.55 today. It trades within 60.55 - 60.78, yesterday's close was 60.70, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of LVDS shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF is currently valued at 60.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.70% and USD. View the chart live to track LVDS movements.
How to buy LVDS stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF shares at the current price of 60.55. Orders are usually placed near 60.55 or 60.85, while 5 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow LVDS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LVDS stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.22 - 60.82 and current price 60.55. Many compare 0.41% and 14.09% before placing orders at 60.55 or 60.85. Explore the LVDS price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF in the past year was 60.82. Within 49.22 - 60.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF (LVDS) over the year was 49.22. Comparing it with the current 60.55 and 49.22 - 60.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LVDS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LVDS stock split?
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Large Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.70, and 18.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.70
- Open
- 60.78
- Bid
- 60.55
- Ask
- 60.85
- Low
- 60.55
- High
- 60.78
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.09%
- Year Change
- 18.70%