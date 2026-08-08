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LUXE: Luxexperience B.V.
LUXE exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.92 and at a high of 8.29.
Follow Luxexperience B.V. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LUXE stock price today?
Luxexperience B.V. stock is priced at 8.08 today. It trades within 7.92 - 8.29, yesterday's close was 8.04, and trading volume reached 273. The live price chart of LUXE shows these updates.
Does Luxexperience B.V. stock pay dividends?
Luxexperience B.V. is currently valued at 8.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.83% and USD. View the chart live to track LUXE movements.
How to buy LUXE stock?
You can buy Luxexperience B.V. shares at the current price of 8.08. Orders are usually placed near 8.08 or 8.38, while 273 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow LUXE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LUXE stock?
Investing in Luxexperience B.V. involves considering the yearly range 6.54 - 10.00 and current price 8.08. Many compare -3.12% and -13.49% before placing orders at 8.08 or 8.38. Explore the LUXE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Luxexperience B.V. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Luxexperience B.V. in the past year was 10.00. Within 6.54 - 10.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track Luxexperience B.V. performance using the live chart.
What are Luxexperience B.V. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Luxexperience B.V. (LUXE) over the year was 6.54. Comparing it with the current 8.08 and 6.54 - 10.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LUXE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LUXE stock split?
Luxexperience B.V. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.04, and -15.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.04
- Open
- 8.09
- Bid
- 8.08
- Ask
- 8.38
- Low
- 7.92
- High
- 8.29
- Volume
- 273
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- -3.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.49%
- Year Change
- -15.83%