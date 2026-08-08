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LUNL: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF
LUNL exchange rate has changed by 19.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.35 and at a high of 5.19.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LUNL stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF stock is priced at 5.05 today. It trades within 4.35 - 5.19, yesterday's close was 4.23, and trading volume reached 1977. The live price chart of LUNL shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF is currently valued at 5.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -74.00% and USD. View the chart live to track LUNL movements.
How to buy LUNL stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF shares at the current price of 5.05. Orders are usually placed near 5.05 or 5.35, while 1977 and 14.77% show market activity. Follow LUNL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LUNL stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.48 - 56.68 and current price 5.05. Many compare 72.95% and -49.20% before placing orders at 5.05 or 5.35. Explore the LUNL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF in the past year was 56.68. Within 2.48 - 56.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF (LUNL) over the year was 2.48. Comparing it with the current 5.05 and 2.48 - 56.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LUNL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LUNL stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LUNR ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.23, and -74.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.23
- Open
- 4.40
- Bid
- 5.05
- Ask
- 5.35
- Low
- 4.35
- High
- 5.19
- Volume
- 1.977 K
- Daily Change
- 19.39%
- Month Change
- 72.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -49.20%
- Year Change
- -74.00%