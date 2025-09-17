QuotesSections
Currencies / LTRYW
Back to US Stock Market

LTRYW: Lottery.com Inc - Warrant

0.0149 USD 0.0002 (1.32%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LTRYW exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0148 and at a high of 0.0149.

Follow Lottery.com Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.0148 0.0149
Year Range
0.0060 0.0632
Previous Close
0.0151
Open
0.0148
Bid
0.0149
Ask
0.0179
Low
0.0148
High
0.0149
Volume
3
Daily Change
-1.32%
Month Change
11.19%
6 Months Change
-55.92%
Year Change
33.04%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev