QuotesSections
Currencies / LTPZ
Back to US Stock Market

LTPZ: Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

47.99 USD 0.13 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LTPZ exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.84 and at a high of 48.04.

Follow Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LTPZ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LTPZ stock price today?

Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 47.99 today. It trades within 47.84 - 48.04, yesterday's close was 47.86, and trading volume reached 520. The live price chart of LTPZ shows these updates.

Does Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends?

Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 47.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.42% and USD. View the chart live to track LTPZ movements.

How to buy LTPZ stock?

You can buy Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 47.99. Orders are usually placed near 47.99 or 48.29, while 520 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow LTPZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LTPZ stock?

Investing in Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 47.66 - 54.87 and current price 47.99. Many compare 0.42% and -10.20% before placing orders at 47.99 or 48.29. Explore the LTPZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 54.87. Within 47.66 - 54.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (LTPZ) over the year was 47.66. Comparing it with the current 47.99 and 47.66 - 54.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LTPZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LTPZ stock split?

Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.86, and -6.42% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
47.84 48.04
Year Range
47.66 54.87
Previous Close
47.86
Open
47.95
Bid
47.99
Ask
48.29
Low
47.84
High
48.04
Volume
520
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
0.42%
6 Months Change
-10.20%
Year Change
-6.42%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev