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LTPZ: Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
LTPZ exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.84 and at a high of 48.04.
Follow Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LTPZ News
- Tipping Point: Buy LTPZ
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Careful What You Wish For
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Pursuit Of Happiness
- Three Inflation Protection Strategies Better Than Gold
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- The Need To Diversify Diversifiers
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- Real Yields Near 20-Year Highs As Energy Shock Continues
- How TIPS Can Change Your Retirement Math For The Better
- Why I Am Downgrading TIP (NYSEARCA:TIP)
- Not All ‘Safe’ Assets Are Safe: Rethinking Treasury ETFs In A High-Deficit World
- 'Team Transitory' Holds For Now In The States
- The Market Is Not Very Nervous
- Oil, War And The Global Economy: The Market's Narrative In March 2026
- Real Yields, Oil, And Conflict Scenarios: Mapping The Path Ahead
- Weekly Market Pulse: War - What Is It Good For?
- LTPZ: From Perfect Storm To Opportunity (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)
- Treasury Bond Yields Don’t Lie: But Wars Don’t Drive Them (US10Y)
- Opinion: The real inflation rate? Try 3.3% — and that’s before the jump in gas prices.
- Compounding, Leverage, And Discipline: The 25-Year Path From $250K To $10M
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Plus ça Change
- Data Update 3 For 2026: The Trust Deficit - Bonds, Currencies, Gold And Bitcoin
- Compounding Opportunity
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LTPZ stock price today?
Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 47.99 today. It trades within 47.84 - 48.04, yesterday's close was 47.86, and trading volume reached 520. The live price chart of LTPZ shows these updates.
Does Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends?
Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 47.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.42% and USD. View the chart live to track LTPZ movements.
How to buy LTPZ stock?
You can buy Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 47.99. Orders are usually placed near 47.99 or 48.29, while 520 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow LTPZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LTPZ stock?
Investing in Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 47.66 - 54.87 and current price 47.99. Many compare 0.42% and -10.20% before placing orders at 47.99 or 48.29. Explore the LTPZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 54.87. Within 47.66 - 54.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (LTPZ) over the year was 47.66. Comparing it with the current 47.99 and 47.66 - 54.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LTPZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LTPZ stock split?
Pimco 15 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.86, and -6.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.86
- Open
- 47.95
- Bid
- 47.99
- Ask
- 48.29
- Low
- 47.84
- High
- 48.04
- Volume
- 520
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.20%
- Year Change
- -6.42%