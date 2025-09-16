QuotesSections
LTM

48.05 USD 0.32 (0.66%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LTM exchange rate has changed by -0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.02 and at a high of 49.13.

Daily Range
48.02 49.13
Year Range
24.38 52.54
Previous Close
48.37
Open
48.95
Bid
48.05
Ask
48.35
Low
48.02
High
49.13
Volume
3.699 K
Daily Change
-0.66%
Month Change
-2.73%
6 Months Change
53.03%
Year Change
80.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%