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LSAF: LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF
LSAF exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.02 and at a high of 56.12.
Follow LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LSAF News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LSAF stock price today?
LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF stock is priced at 56.12 today. It trades within 56.02 - 56.12, yesterday's close was 55.47, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of LSAF shows these updates.
Does LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF is currently valued at 56.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 27.84% and USD. View the chart live to track LSAF movements.
How to buy LSAF stock?
You can buy LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF shares at the current price of 56.12. Orders are usually placed near 56.12 or 56.42, while 4 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow LSAF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LSAF stock?
Investing in LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.49 - 56.13 and current price 56.12. Many compare 2.50% and 19.28% before placing orders at 56.12 or 56.42. Explore the LSAF price chart live with daily changes.
What are LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF in the past year was 56.13. Within 42.49 - 56.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF) over the year was 42.49. Comparing it with the current 56.12 and 42.49 - 56.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LSAF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LSAF stock split?
LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.47, and 27.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.47
- Open
- 56.04
- Bid
- 56.12
- Ask
- 56.42
- Low
- 56.02
- High
- 56.12
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.28%
- Year Change
- 27.84%