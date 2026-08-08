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LRGG: Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF
LRGG exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.83 and at a high of 30.02.
Follow Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LRGG stock price today?
Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF stock is priced at 29.94 today. It trades within 29.83 - 30.02, yesterday's close was 29.77, and trading volume reached 69. The live price chart of LRGG shows these updates.
Does Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF is currently valued at 29.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.83% and USD. View the chart live to track LRGG movements.
How to buy LRGG stock?
You can buy Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF shares at the current price of 29.94. Orders are usually placed near 29.94 or 30.24, while 69 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow LRGG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LRGG stock?
Investing in Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.75 - 30.02 and current price 29.94. Many compare 1.70% and 11.18% before placing orders at 29.94 or 30.24. Explore the LRGG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF in the past year was 30.02. Within 24.75 - 30.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF (LRGG) over the year was 24.75. Comparing it with the current 29.94 and 24.75 - 30.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LRGG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LRGG stock split?
Macquarie Focused Large Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.77, and 11.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.77
- Open
- 29.95
- Bid
- 29.94
- Ask
- 30.24
- Low
- 29.83
- High
- 30.02
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 1.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.18%
- Year Change
- 11.83%