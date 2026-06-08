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LQDI: iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF
LQDI exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.76 and at a high of 25.84.
Follow iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LQDI News
- AI Borrowing Reshapes The Bond Market
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- Our June Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LQDI stock price today?
iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.84 today. It trades within 25.76 - 25.84, yesterday's close was 25.74, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of LQDI shows these updates.
Does iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.67% and USD. View the chart live to track LQDI movements.
How to buy LQDI stock?
You can buy iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.84. Orders are usually placed near 25.84 or 26.14, while 13 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow LQDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LQDI stock?
Investing in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.66 - 27.20 and current price 25.84. Many compare 0.08% and -2.86% before placing orders at 25.84 or 26.14. Explore the LQDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 27.20. Within 25.66 - 27.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) over the year was 25.66. Comparing it with the current 25.84 and 25.66 - 27.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LQDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LQDI stock split?
iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.74, and -2.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.74
- Open
- 25.76
- Bid
- 25.84
- Ask
- 26.14
- Low
- 25.76
- High
- 25.84
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.86%
- Year Change
- -2.67%