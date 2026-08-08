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LPRE: Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF
LPRE exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.97 and at a high of 30.20.
Follow Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LPRE stock price today?
Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF stock is priced at 30.16 today. It trades within 29.97 - 30.20, yesterday's close was 30.01, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of LPRE shows these updates.
Does Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF stock pay dividends?
Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF is currently valued at 30.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.69% and USD. View the chart live to track LPRE movements.
How to buy LPRE stock?
You can buy Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF shares at the current price of 30.16. Orders are usually placed near 30.16 or 30.46, while 9 and 0.63% show market activity. Follow LPRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LPRE stock?
Investing in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.50 - 30.85 and current price 30.16. Many compare 0.57% and 7.71% before placing orders at 30.16 or 30.46. Explore the LPRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the past year was 30.85. Within 25.50 - 30.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (LPRE) over the year was 25.50. Comparing it with the current 30.16 and 25.50 - 30.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LPRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LPRE stock split?
Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.01, and 6.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.01
- Open
- 29.97
- Bid
- 30.16
- Ask
- 30.46
- Low
- 29.97
- High
- 30.20
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.71%
- Year Change
- 6.69%