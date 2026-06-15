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LOUP: Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF
LOUP exchange rate has changed by 4.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.36 and at a high of 93.23.
Follow Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LOUP News
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
- A Strategic Asset Allocation For The Next Decade
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- Strong Earnings Key As Rates Stay High
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LOUP stock price today?
Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF stock is priced at 93.13 today. It trades within 91.36 - 93.23, yesterday's close was 89.20, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of LOUP shows these updates.
Does Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF stock pay dividends?
Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF is currently valued at 93.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 44.75% and USD. View the chart live to track LOUP movements.
How to buy LOUP stock?
You can buy Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF shares at the current price of 93.13. Orders are usually placed near 93.13 or 93.43, while 35 and 1.23% show market activity. Follow LOUP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LOUP stock?
Investing in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.15 - 100.30 and current price 93.13. Many compare 7.43% and 23.42% before placing orders at 93.13 or 93.43. Explore the LOUP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the past year was 100.30. Within 64.15 - 100.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 89.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) over the year was 64.15. Comparing it with the current 93.13 and 64.15 - 100.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LOUP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LOUP stock split?
Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 89.20, and 44.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 89.20
- Open
- 92.00
- Bid
- 93.13
- Ask
- 93.43
- Low
- 91.36
- High
- 93.23
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 4.41%
- Month Change
- 7.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.42%
- Year Change
- 44.75%